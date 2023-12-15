Messenger wants to know your email address

hurry consumer

from: Yannick Hanke

He presses Divides

The new update is coming to WhatsApp: the messaging service asks users for their email address. Based on what reason?

Kassel – Hardly a week has passed WhatsApp It does not come with an update, new features or functionality. The popular messaging service wants to keep up with the digital age and make its service as user-friendly as possible for its users. At least that’s what WhatsApp itself sees.

Because not every update always brings a “blessing” to users of the messaging service – or is even immediately visible. In the last episode of Updates on WhatsApp It is about an innovation that affects the email address in question. But read for yourself

WhatsApp with a new update: The Messenger service wants to know the email address of its users

First: The information relates to updating WhatsApp for iPhone. As part of this, a new section appears under the “Email Address” tab in the respective account settings, such as a fan blog WABetaInfo mentioned. The email address can be stored here and then linked to your WhatsApp account. hna.de reports.

With the new update to WhatsApp, the messaging service is asking its users for their email address – but why? © Fabian Sommer/DPA/Symbolbild

In the future, this, i.e. email address, will serve as an alternative access option to the account on the messaging service. This can be quite practical. If there is no access to the registered phone number, at least temporarily, or if there are problems receiving the six-digit code via SMS, an email address can be a very useful alternative. Finally use WhatsApp, which now also has an “incognito mode”.to be given without restrictions.

Useful emergency solution for WhatsApp: You can also sign in to Messenger using your email address

This is a must A new feature on WhatsApp But not, it is optional, and whether the concerned WhatsApp user wants to use it or not is up to him. Basically, you also need to know the following: Linking an email address to a WhatsApp account, as shown, provides another option for registration. However, an active phone number is still required to create a new account.

A useful emergency solution for WhatsApp Signing up for WhatsApp doesn’t happen very often. However, it’s a good idea to have another authentication option for your messaging service, just in case. The procedure for this takes only a few minutes. For example, if you need to log in to WhatsApp because you have a new mobile phone and you do not receive an SMS for that due to a network outage, you can still log in via email via WLAN. It’s also a useful way to log in to a secondary device without a mobile phone number.

As we mentioned at the beginning, this new option is currently only available to WhatsApp users using the Apple iOS operating system. Anyone with WhatsApp version 23.24.70 can use the respective email alternative. It is still unclear if and when this functionality will also be available to Android users. (Han)