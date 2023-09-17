Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth: A new adventure that is much longer than Final Fantasy VII Remake

When Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is released next February, you’ll have to plan for a much longer playtime than was the case with Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was certainly compelling, but compared to previous titles in the series from Square Enix, the playtime was relatively easy. You can complete the RPG in about 30 hours, and if you also want to complete side quests, you can probably add another five hours.

If that’s too short for you, you can look forward to Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, which recently had a release date, as it will be much longer. Anyone who was assuming the game world would be open can now feel certain.

via X respectively Twitter Director Naoki Hamaguchi addressed the community in a message and confirmed that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be about three times wider than the remake. “While the main plot is larger and more ambitious than the narrative in the previous game, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will also embrace the concept of free exploration – with compelling stories, fun minigames, powerful monsters, and much more at your disposal.” We hope you will explore this world in all its detail, as “Nearly 100 hours of adventure await you.”

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be released on February 29, 2024 for PlayStation 5. If you want to get started right away, you can plan enough free time to play.