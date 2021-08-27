Farming Simulator 22: Details of the new gameplay trailers

The new trailer for Farming Simulator 22 reveals some new details. There’s also a season pass for the first time this year.
The basics in brief
- A new trailer for Farming Simulator 22 has been released.
- In this, developer Giants Software announces some new features.
- This year, there’s a season ticket for the first time.
The farming simulator is going to the next round: the developers got it in time for Gamescom new trailer Published showing some gameplay.
The 2022 edition of the popular simulation offers the player more than 400 Machines and vehicles, three new maps and all-new features. Seasons will change in the game, and the Mediterranean gaming environment has been added.
Also special: Developers Giants Programs The season ticket model is being used for the first time. This contains three packages and a larger expansion in the form of DLCs, «xboxaktuell.de» reports.
game show On November 22 for PC and all consoles available.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”