Fallout 76: Two new events + PTS will start again soon

There’s also news about Fallout 76 tonight, because Bethesda has now posted the February update on the post-apocalyptic title on the website and announced two events, among other things.

In the current event “Treasure Hunt”, you have to search for treasure hunters and take care of them in order to collect the appropriate buckets and thus plunder new fortunes. Then go to Rusty Pick in Ash Heap, where Murmrgh awaits some legendary weapons. This event will run until February 15 at 6:00 PM German time.

The second aforementioned event will continue exactly the next day, because the start signal for this will be given on February 16th at 5:00 PM in Helvetia. Even if real life isn’t available at the moment, Mardi Gras is at least celebrated in the game. The first step will be carried out at 6:00 pm. The event ends on February 22 at 6:00 PM.

Far from the live game, PTS should open again soon. Meanwhile, PC gamers have the option of upcoming innovations Fallout 76 To try in advance. Refers to:

PTS is planned to be released next week, so keep that up forum In mind, more details will be announced there. You can also find more current information in the above New Vault article on the website.

Last but not least: If you just want to listen to music from the Twilight of Steel update, you can now do so outside of Fallout 76 on the following platforms: