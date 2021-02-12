Ubisoft Store: Sell on the Moon for up to 75% off

Not only on Steam there is a new sales campaign with huge discounts, but also on Ubisoft. In the in-house store, the company now offers discounts of up to 75 percent on the lunar sale.

The Lunar Sale at the Ubisoft Store is now open until February 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM. There, bargain hunters among you can get discounts of up to 75 percent on many first-party addresses, including current reps like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla or Immortals: Rising Phoenix.

If you simply visit the Ubisoft store and register there, you can even secure a completely free demo as a digital PC version with Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China. This offer is not valid until the end of the sale, but only until February 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM.

Otherwise? Anno 1800 fans can secure a Season 2 ticket, including the current “Land of Lions” expansion, for € 19.99 instead of the usual 24.99 Ruo. The Year 3 Gold Edition, which was introduced only yesterday, is 25 percent cheaper to sell.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is available in Standard Edition as part of a Express Sale until February 15th at 9:00 am for only € 44.99 for PC; Plus, of course, there are many other offerings of the previous games in the series.

The above mentioned Immortals: Fenyx Rising is 33% cheaper and currently costs only 40.19 € instead of the usual 59.99 €. Also Watch_Dogs: Legion is 33 percent cheaper and currently also costs € 40.19. You can find all offers Here in the Ubisoft store.