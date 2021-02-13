Masahiro Sakurai talks about Indie Hit – Among us the developers are sharing Super Smash Bros. Moveset potential – ntower tower

Another of his column Famitsu is dedicated to Masahiro Sakurai, Manager Super Smash Bros. UltimateIt’s totally the indie game Between us – running The online community game he played a lot lately and reminds him of card games. Sakurai says it will be because of the great tension Heart rate increased dramatically when playing. According to Sakurai, the strategy in a game between us does not depend on the mechanics of the game, but is more related to the natural interactions of the individual.

Smash creator uses most of the column to write about gameplay and rules between us, where you can be Crew member Or k traitor he can play. Sakurai, who seems to be very attracted to the indie game, wonders at the end of the column for how long Popular among us It will continue and make this community dependent.

There is one thing that will undoubtedly raise our popularity among us to a new level – the emergence of characters among us in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While Sakurai has yet to associate us with Smash Bros. However, he sees this with many fans and even Among Us-Entwicklerteam Completely different. On Crewmitglied-Movesetkonzept From a fan, you can see the following photos, which also received praise from the Binna team:

Another fan has one Traitor disclosure trailer Who provides a model among us for Super Smash Bros. Brawl and explains how this character might function in the Super Smash Bros universe:

This year, three more previously unknown DLC characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s very unlikely that one of them will come from among us, but after the game was recently released for the Nintendo Switch and has also sparked Masahiro Sakurai’s interest, it will be possible to visualize a Mii outfit as Cuphead or Undertale.

Are you looking forward to starring “Between Us” in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and if so, in what format should the indie song be immortalized in Smash Bros.?