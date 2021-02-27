Facebook launched the TechCrunch rap app

Facebook introduces another beta app, Atlassian acquires a data visualization startup and Newsela becomes a unicorn. This is the daily crisis of February 26, 2021.

The big story: Facebook launches a Rap app

The The new BARS app Created by the NPE (Facebook internal R&D group) team, rappers can choose from professionally designed ringtones, then create and share their rap music and videos including auto melody and suggest rhymes while writing lyrics.

This was NPE’s second musical effort – the first Collab Music Video app. (This could also be seen as another attempt by Facebook to start competing TikTok.) BARS is available on the iOS App Store in the US, with Facebook gradually accepting users from the queue.

Technologiegiganten

Atlassian has acquired Chartio to bring data visualization to the platform – Atlassian sees Chartio as an opportunity to really use the data in its products.

Yelp puts trust and security first Yelp released its first Trust and Security Report this week to explain the work it does in removing fraudulent, inaccurate, or useless content.

Startups, financing and venture capital

Written surrogate, Newsela makes $ 100 million and becomes a unicorn – When Newsela does its job properly, third-party content can completely replace textbooks in the classroom and help teachers provide new and customized materials.

Tim Hortons celebrates 2 years in China with Tencent investing The Canadian coffee and donut giant has launched a new round of financing for its Chinese company.

Sources: Lightspeed is about to appoint a new partner in London that takes more roots in Europe According to several sources, Paul Murphy is very far from Northzone.

Additional advice and analysis on the crisis

In free marketing, product analysis is the difference between conversion and confusion Given that with most Freemium providers, less than 5% of free users switch to paid plans, even a small improvement in conversion can lead to significant revenue gains.

As BNPL startups grow, take a look at Klarna, Affirm, and Afterpay’s earnings With the “buy now” and “pay later” options, consumers convert their one-time purchases into a limited set of recurring payments.

Everything else

JamCOVID in Jamaica halted operations after a third security incident revealed passenger data JamCOVID was established last year to help the government handle travelers coming to the island.

AT&T DirecTV turned into an independent company AT&T says it will own 70% of the new company, while the private equity firm TPG will own 30%.

How to overwhelm the always elusive presentation for an hour at TC Early Stage – Lisa Wu from Norwest has a Founders’ Message: Think like VC during your presentation.

