In his club interview, Bill Gates explains why he continues to favor Android over iPhone

In a recent interview on the club’s audio-only app, Bill Gates revealed why he would rather use an Android phone than an iPhone. What boils down to this is that Android manufacturers are “more flexible” with software integration, Gates said.

As our colleagues In more than 9to5Google MentionedGates interviewed Andrew Ross Sorkin this week via the Clubhouse app. Club It is rapidly gaining popularityIt’s currently an iPhone app, but an Android version is on the way.

rip We talked about He’s used Android in the past, so Sorkin was curious to see if his preference had changed since he was talking about a service available only for iOS.

In response, the Microsoft founder made it clear that he still prefers Android, but has an iPhone ready to try – and it looks like he wants to join Clubhouse Rooms. The reason Gates uses Android is because manufacturers often preinstall Microsoft software:

I am actually using an Android phone. Since I like to keep track of everything, I often play with iPhones, but the device I own is Android. Some Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software to make it easier for me. You are more flexible in how the program communicates with the operating system. I finally got used to it. As you know, a lot of my friends own an “iPhone” so there is no such thing as purity.

The reason here is a bit weird as you can download Microsoft apps from the App Store on the iPhone and yet you can set the default browser and email apps with iOS 14 so it’s not clear what Gates is referring to.

