Executive Secretary (F/M/D) | Max Planck Society

Tender No.: StellInt-DirSek 1223 Job offer effective December 9, 2023

The Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Göttingen conducts fundamental research in the field of solar system physics. It employs about 300 employees and is one of the leading institutes in the field of solar physics and planetary research.

We are now looking for a manager for the “Interior of the Sun and Stars” department. Executive Secretary (F/M/D).

In this role, you will support the Director and department staff on organizational and administrative issues. At the link between science and management, you contribute to a smooth process through constructive communication.

The position is full-time (39 hours) and is initially limited to two years with the option of subsequent permanent employment. The position is suitable for part-time work.

Tasks include, among others:

Support and assistance to the manager

General secretarial tasks such as coordinating appointments, administrative correspondence, distributing mail, maintaining email lists, and communicating with management

Preparation, planning, booking and invoicing of business trips

Qualifying international guests and staff

Supporting the organization of conferences, workshops and seminars

Maintaining data of various departments (employees, publications, etc.)

This position is required

Complete relevant professional training as a foreign language assistant or similar qualification

Several years of experience

Very good knowledge of German and English, both spoken and written

Sound knowledge of using MS Office

Ability to work independently in an international environment

Strong organizational skills

Our distance

Versatile and diverse work in an international environment and a fun working atmosphere

Pay according to qualifications up to pay group 8 according to TVöD (federal government) if objective and subjective requirements are met

Social benefits similar to public service •

Flexible working hours

The position must be filled immediately. Please send useful and complete application documents (cover letter, CV, references/certifications) by January 10, 2024 exclusively via Application portal a.

We look forward to receiving your order!

The Max Planck Society strives to achieve gender equality and diversity. We welcome applications from all backgrounds. The Max Planck Society is trying to employ more people with severe disabilities. We expressly welcome applications from persons with severe disabilities.

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Wieland Dietrich ([email protected]) is happy to help.

For more information about the institute, please visit our website Homepage.