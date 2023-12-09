Executive Secretary (F/M/D) | Max Planck Society

Tender No.: StellInt-DirSek 1223
Job offer effective December 9, 2023
The Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Göttingen conducts fundamental research in the field of solar system physics. It employs about 300 employees and is one of the leading institutes in the field of solar physics and planetary research.
We are now looking for a manager for the “Interior of the Sun and Stars” department. Executive Secretary (F/M/D).
In this role, you will support the Director and department staff on organizational and administrative issues. At the link between science and management, you contribute to a smooth process through constructive communication.
The position is full-time (39 hours) and is initially limited to two years with the option of subsequent permanent employment. The position is suitable for part-time work.
Tasks include, among others:
- Support and assistance to the manager
- General secretarial tasks such as coordinating appointments, administrative correspondence, distributing mail, maintaining email lists, and communicating with management
- Preparation, planning, booking and invoicing of business trips
- Qualifying international guests and staff
- Supporting the organization of conferences, workshops and seminars
- Maintaining data of various departments (employees, publications, etc.)
This position is required
- Complete relevant professional training as a foreign language assistant or similar qualification
- Several years of experience
- Very good knowledge of German and English, both spoken and written
- Sound knowledge of using MS Office
- Ability to work independently in an international environment
- Strong organizational skills
Our distance
- Versatile and diverse work in an international environment and a fun working atmosphere
- Pay according to qualifications up to pay group 8 according to TVöD (federal government) if objective and subjective requirements are met
- Social benefits similar to public service •
- Flexible working hours
The position must be filled immediately. Please send useful and complete application documents (cover letter, CV, references/certifications) by January 10, 2024 exclusively via Application portal a.
We look forward to receiving your order!
The Max Planck Society strives to achieve gender equality and diversity. We welcome applications from all backgrounds. The Max Planck Society is trying to employ more people with severe disabilities. We expressly welcome applications from persons with severe disabilities.
If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Wieland Dietrich ([email protected]) is happy to help.
For more information about the institute, please visit our website Homepage.
