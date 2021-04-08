The game’s developer denies that Hideo Kojima was involved in Abandoned for PS5

Danish developer Blue Box Game Studios announced an exclusive release for PlayStation 5, a first-person shooter. LeftOn Wednesday via Sony PlayStation Blog. Almost immediately, PlayStation fans come to a conclusion about the trailer: This is the secret Hideo Kojima game.

It’s enough for people to think the studio has to deal with speculation Left It was a cryptic advertisement for something completely different and Kojima denies involvement on his website.

From the blue box statement:

We have received several emails regarding the rumors from Hideo Kojima. We have no affiliation with Hideo Kojima and we do not claim an affiliation nor do we intend to claim any such permission. We are a small group of developers working on an avid title that we have wanted to work on for a long time. We have helped other studios with their projects in the past and wanted to work on our first big project. While we have been working on small projects in the past, we certainly haven’t used this for marketing purposes. We hope that gets clarified and we hope to see you all in our first discoveries about how we play Left.

But why did PlayStation fans suspect something was wrong? Left? It might have something to do with the gameplay – and the slight teaser that shows a man walking through a quiet forest, creepy, realistic, but not too much. Or the fact that Blue Box Game Studios doesn’t have a lot of publicity or an online presence – the same goes for the owner and Left The director of the game, Hassan Kahraman. Or the fact of that Sony Interactive Entertainment released The exclusive console platform from Kojima so far, halter.

Kojima has definitely set a precedent for mystery game ads eventually becoming something else (ex: the Phantom pain Powered by Moby Dick Studio And the director of the game designed by Joachim Mugren, PT From studio 7780s teasing Silent Hills). But according to Blue Box Game Studios, Left It is a realistic survival game about an amnesiac man who discovers that he has been kidnapped and left in the woods. The studio promises to reveal more and release a full video of the game “Coming soon”.