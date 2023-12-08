December 8, 2023

“Baldur’s Gate 3”: Game of the Year is also now available for Xbox Series

December 8, 2023

Surprise: Without further notice, “Baldur’s Gate 3” is now also available for Xbox Series This year’s role-playing game costs €69.99.

We’ve already reported on today’s game awards. The RPG from Belgian developers Larian Studios has won several times here. Not only did it win RPG of the Year 2023, beating out Starfield and other competitors, it also took home the Best Game of 2023 award.

It’s unfortunate that “Baldur’s Gate 3” has been available for Windows PC since August 3, for PlayStation 5 since September 6, and even for macOS since September 22, 2023, but Xbox gamers have so far walked away completely empty-handed. to. But that has now changed without warning.

So, if you’re interested in this giant role-playing game, which can easily consume 100s of hours of your time, you can now buy it from the Microsoft Store. “Baldur’s Gate 3” costs €69.99 for Xbox Series This is a pure current generation game. This means there is no port for the Xbox One and no PlayStation 4.

“Baldur’s Gate 3” is truly a milestone in RPG gaming

“Baldur’s Gate 3,” which brings the venerable RPG series into a new era, is a milestone in the genre. Based on the pen-and-paper role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, or more specifically the Forgotten Realms, the game offers you absolute freedom. The interactions with party members are also well-developed, the story is exciting, and the many interesting side quests of this high quality will likely appear for the last time in “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”

“Baldur’s Gate 3” is a delight for RPG fans.

Especially since “Baldur’s Gate 3” is not afraid to maintain complex role-playing systems, so you can carry a countless amount of equipment with you and improve your attributes and skills. From our own experience, we can only advise every player to immerse themselves in this game. You can really enjoy every minute here.

