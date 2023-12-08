Prepare for your trip to Blueberry Academy in Pokémon Crimson & Crimson • Nintendo Connect

Watch the final trailer for Part 2: The Treasure of Zone Zero Indigo Blue Disc to find out how Crimson Pokemon And Pokemon Purple Play in new and exciting ways!

This DLC includes players leaving the Paldea region where… Crimson Pokemon And Pokemon Purple take place. Part One: The turquoise green mask She led fans on a school trip to Kitakami Prefecture, where they will participate in an outdoor research study run by her academy and another academy. in Part 2: Indigo Blue Disc From 14 December 2023, fans will go on a student exchange to Blauber Academy, a partner school of their academy. The two expansions tell a cohesive story

Today The Pokémon Company International has more information about DLC Part 2: The Treasure of Zone Zero’s Indigo Disc for Crimson Pokemon or Pokemon Purple Announce. Indigo Blue Disc will be released on December 14, 2023 exclusively for Nintendo Switch family consoles.

Synchronous machine

Once players progress far enough in their adventure in Part 2: Indigo Disc in The Treasure of Zone Zero, they can use a device called the Synchro Machine to see the world from their Pokémon’s perspective. While synchronizing with one of their Pokémon, they can control its movement and have it fight wild Pokémon, giving them a whole new perspective. This device appears to be a prototype. Players can use it when they help a scientist in her research in the Tera Dome.

Aviation is for advanced people

If players take on Erin’s Top Four Challenge from the Blueberry Top Four, the legendary Pokémon Koraidon or Miraidon will learn to fly. At first it seems that this is only temporarily possible, but it appears that Koraidon and Miraidon can also learn to fly permanently – but players will have to progress far enough in their adventure to do so. Players can fly their Legendary Pokemon wherever they want and enjoy the freedom that can only be experienced in an open world.

Legendary Pokemon

After completing the main story of Part 2: Indigo Blue Disc of Area Zero Treasure, players can encounter a stranger named Mr. Mumpf at Blueberry Academy. By completing Blueberry quests in Tera Dome, players can obtain snacks from Mr. Munch, which allow them to encounter certain legendary Pokémon from previous games within Paldea. In addition, Mr. Mumpf will share his extensive knowledge of legendary Pokémon with players, as well as stories of his epic encounters with them.