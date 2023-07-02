European Games in Poland – victory over Italy: the beach soccer team wins the gold medal – Sport

Thanks to a 5-2 victory in the final against Italy, the Swiss national beach soccer team won the gold medal at the European Games.

The Swiss beach soccer team presented the Swiss Olympic delegation with its seventh gold medal at the European Games in Poland. National coach Angelo Chirenzi’s team won the final against Italy 5:2 despite an early deficit.

Although the Swiss failed in Tarnow start the final. A few seconds later, they were up 1-0. However, the transformation came in the first third, thanks to two goals from goalkeeper Elliott Munoud (9) and Dejan Stankovic (11). At the start of the last period, Tobias Steinmann (25) and Monod (27) made the initial decision. With 5: 1, Steinemann also scored the second goal of the evening. Just seconds before the end, Italy reduced the lead to 2: 5.

legend:

The sand kings of Europe

Swiss national beach soccer team

Getty/Dean Mhtaropoulos

The first gold at the European Games

The Swiss beach soccer team won a medal in Minsk four years ago. At that time, the Shirinzi side avoided a bitter déjà vu when they won the third place against Ukraine 5:4. In 2015 in Baku, the Swiss were unsuccessful in the mini-final.

In Tarnów, Switzerland on Friday beat favorites Portugal 5-4 in the semifinals after a penalty shootout. Then the Portuguese also lost the bronze medal match against Spain (5:6 after a penalty shootout).


SRF Radio 1, Evening Bulletin, July 1, 2023, 10:00 p.m.;


