The German lacrosse team, with Marburg player Kai Luka Sontowski, finished 11th in the World Championships

San Diego/Marburg. Successful conclusion of Kai-Luka Sontowski and the German team at the World Lacrosse Championships in San Diego: With an 8: 7 victory over Ireland, the national team secured 11th place. Even if the actual target – a top 10 finish – has just been missed, “we can be reasonably satisfied”, says the Marburg Saints player, who is affiliated with VfL Marburg.

The Germans clearly missed the intended match for ninth place: there was a 5:14 defeat by Italy, who played with many professional players from the United States, and the first half (0:10) was especially realistic. However, they were able to motivate themselves again for the game against the Irish – and finally ensure a conciliatory outcome.

Irish team with some players from the United States

Also on the Irish team there were some active players in the USA, some of whom have nothing to do with the country in which they are active, Sontovsky says: the rules in lacrosse are not very strict, “everyone who, for example, has grandparents in a country can They play for the country,” he explains. “This made it more difficult for us. But we showed that we wanted to win more and we achieved it as a team.”

In an open game, the decisive goal did not come until overtime. Although Sontowski was not directly involved in goal, he attracted opponents with his presence. In addition, the attacking player manages to win the ball, which is usually available only to defenders. Overall, he was “very satisfied” with his performance, says the man from Marburg.

Marburger remains in the United States for a few more days

“We had strong opponents, and we did a good job. I learned a lot and it was a lot of fun,” Sontowski said. After the World Cup, he and his girlfriend would like to stay for a few more days on the west coast of the United States, travel to Los Angeles and surf.

The USA team captured the title by defeating Canada 10:7 in the final. The hosts won all of their matches during the tournament.

