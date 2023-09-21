Euromillions: French woman wins 109 million jackpot after being fired from job

France She was released, then won the multi-million euro jackpot A 50-year-old hit the Euromillions jackpot and won a whopping €109 million. The woman, who was recently released, wants to use the money to travel first. published 21 September 2023, at 08:09

This French woman, hiding behind the check here, hit a huge Euromillions jackpot after being laid off from her job a short time ago. FDJ The 50-year-old can look forward to earning €109 million. Images by imago/belga Initially planning to travel. AFP/Joel Saget But her family should also benefit from the big win. Images by imago/belga

In France, one lucky woman has a fortune of 109 million euros.

At the beginning of September, the 50-year-old won the Euromillions jackpot.

French women want to use the money to build a house and travel.

It was September 1st The Euromillions jackpot is well stocked: €109 million She was in the jackpot and was beaten by a French woman. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she only plays occasionally. That day she was playing a so-called flash betting game, where numbers are chosen at random by a machine while… The player is not informed of the jackpot amount Become.

“Compare numbers for minutes”

Luck was on the woman’s side: “I spent many minutes Compare the numbers on my ticket to thoseThat I saw on the screen,” she told lottery operator Française des Jeux. The big prize is a big help to her so that she is “no longer under the pressure of having to work.” The 50-year-old was recently released, and “20 minutes” mentioned.

This is what the grand prize winner plans to do

Before a woman had the biggest one yet He was able to claim the grand prize awarded to BrittanyShe carefully kept the winning ticket in her handbag, which she never gave up. In addition to traveling to Mexico and Thailand, she dreams of buying a house and passing on her newfound wealth to her family. Women also want to participate in charity work.

View comments