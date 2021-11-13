Escalation on the European borders: Russia provokes a huge military exercise

Two paratroopers died

According to Russian news agencies, the Moscow Defense Ministry said it was a surprise mission to “check the combat readiness” of the troops.

Two Russian soldiers were killed during military exercises. On Friday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry said the two men hit the ground after “sudden strong winds”. “Despite the efforts of the doctors, the two Russian soldiers died of their wounds,” he added.

Big excitement about militarism

A Kremlin spokesman said at the same time that Russia “does not want to threaten anyone.” On Friday night, the United States warned of a Russian attack on other countries. “Russia may be planning an attack,” a spokesman said. Ukraine is also a potential destination.

The militarization of the border between Poland and Belarus is causing an uproar. The European Union was upset on Friday. Thousands of soldiers face each other in the area.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, are currently stranded at the European Union’s external border in Poland at temperatures near freezing point. The European Union accuses the Governor of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, of deliberately smuggling migrants to the borders of the European Union countries, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, in retaliation for the sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called for the resumption of contacts between the European Union and Belarus. The European Union no longer recognizes Governor Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk as head of state after last year’s presidential elections, which were deemed rigged. (zis/AFP)