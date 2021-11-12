A rare penguin from Antarctica appeared in New Zealand

The Adélie penguin from Antarctica, who loves to travel, has been nurtured in New Zealand and released again at Magnet Bay on the Banks Peninsula (zVg STUFF).

According to data from the New Zealand Birds Online encyclopedia, this was only the third time since records began that the Adélie penguin had reached New Zealand from Antarctica. Why the flightless seabird swam so far was not clear at first. According to the encyclopedia, Adélie penguins are abundant in the Ross Sea, but they rarely find their way to New Zealand.

Released from the care center to nature

Thomas Strack, the recalled penguin expert, said the penguin was slightly underweight and dehydrated, according to the Things Portal. He got liquids and fish juices. The feathered visitor can be seen in a video taken by the penguin who found the penguin, and he appears to be very hilarious. Stave reports that after staying in a care center in Christchurch, he was again released into the open air on Friday.