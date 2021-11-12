World

A rare penguin from Antarctica appeared in New Zealand

November 12, 2021
Esmond Barker

The Adélie penguin from Antarctica, who loves to travel, has been nurtured in New Zealand and released again at Magnet Bay on the Banks Peninsula (zVg STUFF).

According to data from the New Zealand Birds Online encyclopedia, this was only the third time since records began that the Adélie penguin had reached New Zealand from Antarctica. Why the flightless seabird swam so far was not clear at first. According to the encyclopedia, Adélie penguins are abundant in the Ross Sea, but they rarely find their way to New Zealand.

Released from the care center to nature

See also  I survived 29 days on the high seas with coconut, orange and prayer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *