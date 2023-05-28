Police arrest 1,500 Extinction Rebellion activists in The Hague

Demonstration in The Hague Police arrest 1,500 Extinction Rebellion activists A climate show in The Hague ended in a full-scale police operation. Dutch police have arrested more than 1,500 climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group. published May 27, 2023 at 10:52 pm

More than 1,500 people have been arrested at a demonstration organized by Extinction Rebellion in The Hague on 27 May 2023. France Press agency They have closed a section of a downtown highway for the seventh time. France Press agency They protested Dutch subsidies for fossil fuels. France Press agency Police used water cannons to disperse the activists. France Press agency 40 of those arrested are being prosecuted for, among other things, property damage and insults. France Press agency Among the demonstrators were many Dutch celebrities. France Press agency

The Dutch police have it in one A demonstration by climate activists Extinction Rebellion has arrested more than 1,500 people. For the seventh time, they blocked part of a motorway in the city center in protest of Dutch subsidies for fossil fuels. They used water cannons to expel activists And the police said, on Saturday evening, that the total number of detainees was 1,579 people.

The statement said that 40 of them will be prosecuted for, among other things, destruction of property and insult. Accordingly, one of the activists bit a police officer during the arrest.

Among the demonstrators were many Dutch celebrities, including actress Carice van Houten, best known for her role as Priestess Melisandre in the series Game of Thrones. Dutch news agency ANP reported that she was arrested on Saturday but allowed to return home in the evening.

