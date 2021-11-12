Migration crisis in Belarus – Russia and Western countries quarrel in the UN Security Council – News

Several western countries have called on Belarus to act in light of the increasing numbers of migrants at the EU’s external borders.

As the ruler of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko exploits refugees in order to destabilize neighboring countries and the external borders of the European Union.

This was announced by the United States of America, Great Britain, Ireland, France, Estonia, Norway and Albania after a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Belarusian leadership is also accused of deliberately bringing migrants into the country in order to then bring them to the Polish border for travel. Lukashenko wanted to avenge the EU sanctions against Belarus.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, had previously defended Belarus. There is no reason for Belarus to return migrants who have legally entered their countries of origin. Likewise, neither Belarus nor Russian forces are bringing migrants to the border.

He also said: “I think that my Western comrades have a kind of masochism because it is very brave to bring this up in Russia.”

The situation on the Belarus-Poland border has been getting worse for days. Hundreds of migrants are stuck on the Belarusian side of the border. Polish security forces block the border with barbed wire from entering Lang.

Legend: All of this is a complete disgrace to the European Union, Polyansky said, and not all issues need to be addressed by the Security Council.

The European Union is currently preparing to impose new sanctions on Belarus. Chancellor Angela Merkel had already called Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time about the crisis and asked him to intervene due to his influence on Alexander Lukashenko. The Kremlin said that Putin, for his part, asked the European Union to speak directly to Belarus about the crisis.

One of the tougher sanctions was imposed by the European Union in June 2020. Since then, airlines from Belarus are no longer allowed to fly in EU airspace. The reaction of the European Union to the landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, was forced by the Belarusian authorities.