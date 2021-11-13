World

Revolt against partial lockdown: street battles in the Netherlands

November 13, 2021
Esmond Barker

    revolution in the Netherlands. And street battles took place between protesters and police in The Hague.

    The reason for the protesters’ anger: The government decided to close a partial period of three weeks.

    In the Netherlands, about 82 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated.

    The number of new infections and the number of patients increased rapidly.

In light of the rapid increase in the numbers of injuries and patients, the Netherlands is pulling the emergency brake. Partial closures will apply for the next three weeks. “These interventions are radical and will affect everyone,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday evening in The Hague.

Restaurants and supermarkets must close at 8 pm on Saturday, and other stores until 6 pm – this also applies to prostitutes.

