Erdogan's re-election "Türkiye will continue to distance itself from Europe" The people decided: Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains the president of Türkiye. Experts say what re-election means. published May 29, 2023 at 4:51 am

Turkish Republican People's Party leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu casts his vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara. The election campaign was considered unfair, mainly because of the government's superior media power. Erdoğan waged an aggressive campaign, calling the opposition "terrorists" and hostile to gays, lesbians and gay men. In contrast, Türkiye's security precautions were massive. According to the Minister of the Interior, 601,000 security officers were on duty on Sunday.

What does Erdogan’s re-election mean for Turkey and Europe?

“Erdogan and his coalition, which consists mainly of nationalist and Islamist parties, see the confirmation of their policies,” says Ali Sunay, associate lecturer at the Institute of the Middle East and Muslim Societies at the University of Bern. This may mean that the current economic policies are likely to continue. Authoritarian policies with regard to the media and civil society are likely to continue. In general, society can continue to be polarized,” Sunai says.

According to Günter Seewert, a Turkey expert from the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik (SWP) in Berlin, re-election means Turkey’s consolidation into an authoritarian state. As a result, I expect Turkey to orient itself more closely to countries like Russia and China and to distance itself from Europe. It is therefore likely that the ongoing formalities of the EU accession process will be formally halted. For the Turks, this means a further decline in the rule of law and a lack of democracy and transparency.

Will the population accept re-election? Are riots expected?

According to Sunai, this is not an issue as there were no riots in previous elections, except in isolated cases. In addition, there are formal ways to appeal to the Supreme Elections Committee if discrepancies are found at the ballot box and during the counting process. Seuvert does not expect riots either abroad or in Turkey: “The election campaign has already been relatively calm. In addition, Turkey is not known for mass unrest.”

What are currently the biggest problems in Türkiye?

“The economic crisis in the country and the associated inflation and unemployment are putting a lot of pressure on many families,” says Sunai. Social justice should also be mentioned, as well as the demand for the protection of real political and individual freedoms, such as freedom of expression.

