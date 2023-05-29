Kosovo Protection Force KFOR disperses Serb protests in the north

Kosovo Protection Force KFOR violently disperses Serb protests in the north The NATO-led security force KFOR violently dispersed a protest by armed Serbs against the new mayors in northern Kosovo. published May 29, 2023 at 8:28 pm

On Monday morning, about 300 KFOR soldiers in combat gear took up positions in front of the municipal office in Zvikan. Reuters Meanwhile, a large number of Serb demonstrators gathered in front of the official building. Reuters The escalation came on Monday when the Serb crowd in Zvecan refused to let the Kosovo Police vehicles still there get away. Reuters Then Kafour’s band broke up the meeting. Reuters Soldiers used stun grenades and tear gas in front of the municipality headquarters in the village of Zvikan. Reuters Local media reported that the crowd, in turn, threw stones, bottles and other objects at them. Reuters Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić criticized the international handling of the Kosovo events. Do not protect the infidels of the people, but those who have seized power. France Press agency

Violent confrontations broke out again between Serb demonstrators and police in northern Kosovo.

Protesters attempted to take over a local government building.

The soldiers used stun grenades and tear gas.

Ethnic Serbs gathered in northern Kosovo on Monday Clashes with Kfour forces Delivered. They tried to take over the local government building. In the past, there were already clashes with the Kosovo Police came. Police said Serbs gathered in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok in the morning. In Zvikan they tried to force their way in with tear gas. The police responded with tear gas.

Tear gas and stun grenades

In the afternoon, KFOR soldiers called on Serbs to open the way for two Kosovo Special Police vehicles. Witnesses and local media said that the soldiers then used tear gas and stun grenades to protect the officers in the vehicles and disperse the demonstrators. Then ethnic Serbs threw stones and other things. A car caught fire. No information was initially available on possible injuries.

Early municipal elections were held in the four municipalities in April, most of which were boycotted by Serbs. Only ethnic Albanians or representatives of a smaller minority were elected. Ethnic Serbs form a majority in northern Kosovo.

Newly elected members must not enter the premises

Last week, members of this majority tried to prevent newly elected officials from entering the city hall buildings. The police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. More than a dozen Serbs and five Kosovo police were wounded in the clashes on Friday. The United States and the European Union have accused the Kosovo government of gaining access to the buildings with the help of the police.

According to one of their politicians from northern Kosovo, the Serbs are demanding the resignation of the new mayors, who are “illegitimate and illegitimate mayors”. In addition, local politician Goran Rakić said that the special police should leave the area. The demands have been conveyed to the NATO-led Kosovo Force and foreign embassies.

KFOR calls for peace dialogue

Police and KFOR protected city government buildings in the four municipalities on Monday. KFOR said its presence at the site had been strengthened to ensure a safe environment. The force called on the parties to the conflict not to escalate. She added that the governments of Kosovo and Serbia should engage in dialogue led by the European Union to work for peace.

Kosovo and Serbia have always been enemies. Kosovo declared its independence in 2008. The Serbian government does not recognize this. The Serbian army was placed on heightened alert at the border with Kosovo on Friday.

Criticism of the Serbian Prime Minister

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić criticized the international handling of the Kosovo events. KFOR does not protect the people, but those who have seized power – apparently a reference to the new mayors. “But we must protect the peace,” she said.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the army would be ready to “carry out any mission and any order”. He hopes for a political solution. He accused the International Security Force in Kosovo of “protecting the police from defenselessness”.

