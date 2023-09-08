Equestrian sports: The dressage team also won the Olympic Games ticket

Austria took first place in the revised Olympic qualifying rankings, with the top six along with bronze medalists Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and France, as well as Poland, already having qualified for the Olympics. At the European Championships, the three best nations qualified behind the teams already selected. In the end, Austria (7) was ahead of Belgium (8) and Spain (9), which also qualified for Paris.

“We were here to qualify our country for the Olympic Games and the fact that we did that is fantastic,” said finalist Lehfellner, who also admitted: “The conditions in an event like this put a lot of pressure. Of course I was nervous beforehand, but once I got on the horse I knew I had to Doing everything I can and that I can count on my horse.

OEPS/Thomas Holkebecher



Fifth post by Max-Theurer

This is the fifth time that his partner, Max Thierer, has participated in the Olympic Games. The 37-year-old said: “We are happy that we achieved a strong result for the team, and I am also grateful to be able to be there.” Team president Ursula Barth was more than positive too: “It is difficult to plan a performance like this. This will only be possible if everyone gives what is possible. And it is a success.”

Austria will be represented in Paris by three riders plus alternate riders in dressage and jumping. In horse racing, Lea Siegl comfortably leads the individual qualifiers list and thus also has a chance to compete in the Olympics. The last time was in Athens in 2004, where equestrian sport in Austria was able to field two full teams (dressage and eventing).