World Cup qualifiers in South America – One stroke of Messi’s genius is enough: Argentina start victorious – Sports

Posted on by Eileen Curry
Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory over Ecuador 1-0 at the start of the World Cup qualifiers in South America.

legend:

He did it again

Lionel Messi scores from a direct free kick.

IMAGO / Latin American News Agency

He strikes again, the ‘Magic Flea’: with a direct free-kick in the 78th minute, Lionel Messi made the difference against Ecuador in Buenos Aires. Thanks to the 1-0 win, Argentina made a successful start to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Shortly before the end, Messi asked for a substitution. For a short period, not only the fans, but also the Argentine coach, Lionel Scaloni, feared that the exceptional talent would be injured. But Messi gave the all-clear after the match: “It was a very tough match, very physical. “I was a bit tired and had to be substituted, but I felt good,” the 36-year-old said.

Test match in Cardiff


Open the box
Close the box

The South Korean national team is still awaiting its first victory under the leadership of its German coach, Jurgen Klinsmann. In an international match away from home against Wales, it only resulted in a goalless draw. “The team is in a development stage in preparation for the Asian Cup in Qatar. “These matches show us how far the players have come and how we can put the pieces together for Qatar,” said the former national coach and 1990 world champion.

Messi expects a difficult qualification for Albiceleste. “Everyone wants to beat Argentina – and now that we are world champions, it’s even more difficult,” the seven-time World Cup footballer said. Argentina continues next Tuesday with its match away from home in La Paz against Bolivia.


