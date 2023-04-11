From Feldkirch to Vienna: Marc Habscheid is the coach of New Capitals

the capitals of Vienna to have Mark Habshid Committed as a new coach. The 60-year-old Canadian succeeds his compatriot Dave Bar Who has taken care of the Fenians for the past two seasons and led them to the semi-finals of the ICE Hockey League. Parr wanted to return to Canada for family reasons. Habshid was the coach of Pioneers Vorarlberg, the league’s competitor, last season.

“Marc Habsched has proven countless times during his career that he is excellent at dealing with young players, that he challenges and encourages them. And that is exactly what we do in Vienna.

World Champion 2005

Prior to working at Feldkirch, Habscheid was the head coach of the Canadian national team and assistant coach for the Boston Bruins in the NHL. At his active time, he played in the NHL from 1982 to 1996 and was under contract to various top teams. Wayne Gretzky was also a teammate of the Edmonton Oilers. As a head coach with Canada, Habshid won the gold medal at the 2004 World Cup in Prague and the silver medal at the 2005 World Cup in Vienna.