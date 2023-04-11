Equestrian Sports: Hamburg Volter won the World Cup in the United States

Kathryn Meyer and San Clasico S cannot be beaten at the World Cup finals in Omaha (Nebraska, USA).

Hamburg. Kathryn Mayer She has the gold medal in her first World Cup showing. In the Equestrian World Cup final In Omaha (US state of Nebraska), the Hamburg native and her horse San Clasico S, ridden by her mother Sonya Meyer, were crowned champions in the jump.

After Sunday’s freestyle, the 22-year-old, who took the lead in Thursday’s Tech program, edged out Danielle Burgi (22) from Switzerland with Best Brew and Julia-Sophie Wagner (25) from Leipzig with DSP Sir Lolau. “It was a bit of work today because the San Classico S wasn’t 100% in a circle on one side. But I know how to handle it, so it was from Obviously it’s going to be fine.”

Dressage: victory for Germany

While Germany’s victory in dressage was also celebrated thanks to double Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndel (37/Tontenhausen), who emerged victorious after her baby girl was separated from her mare Dallira, there were many disappointed faces seen at the German showjumping camp. In Swede Henrik von Eckermann’s (41) victory with King Edward, Richard Vogel was the World Cup newcomer (26/Marburg) with United Touch the best German in eighth place.















“We had a great World Cup season,” summed up national coach Otto Becker, “but in the final we were so far from the top. We can’t be satisfied with that.” In the final tournament, points are not counted from World Cup stops. Previous All qualifiers start from scratch.

Jan Friedrich Mayer Zimmermann had to be the happiest. In her first World Cup final with Messi, Pinneberger was the sixth-best German in the third special stage and finished overall as the second-best German in fifteenth. “Being there was important to us. It was very demanding and I’m very proud of Messi who showed he’s a championship horse,” said the 42-year-old.

