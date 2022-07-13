England. The selection process for Johnson’s successor is entering a second phase.

Great Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation in London. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa Keystone

The race to succeed outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters its next phase on Wednesday. Eight candidates are standing for election in the first round of voting in the Conservative Parliamentary Group.

Only those who get at least 30 votes can go to the next round. Voting will take place on Wednesday from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm (CEST).

The selection process will continue on Thursday and next week, depending on how many people are left. The objective is to filter until only two candidates remain. Party members then decide on a second election in the summer. It will be clear on September 5 who will succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister.

Johnson resigned as party leader last week under massive pressure from his parliamentary caucus and cabinet. An affair with a party colleague who caught two drunks finally brought him down. Contrary to what he initially claimed, Johnson was aware of the previous allegations against the man before he promoted him to such an important position. But that straw broke the camel’s back. The Prime Minister had earlier sorted out scandal after scandal. However, he wants to remain in office till the selection process is over.

In the race to succeed him, former finance minister Rishi Sunak has now qualified for the final round. When he applied for the candidate list, he reportedly brought more than 20 supporters required for this. Secretary of State Liz Truss and Commerce Secretary Benny Mordant are other favourites.

Despite Johnson’s loyalties behind Truss, Mordant is the darling of the party’s grassroots roots. The two are expected to fight over who should face Sunak. Many believe that the election campaign will be very heated.

But surprises cannot be ruled out. Also present were Treasury Secretary Nadim Zahavi, Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Tom Tugenhardt, General Counsel Suella Braverman, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and M.P.

What has united everyone so far is the promise of lower taxes. None of them has yet pledged to withdraw from the Johnson government’s controversial plans, such as overturning the Brexit deal on rules for Northern Ireland or an asylum deal with Rwanda.

Nevertheless, it will not be easy for the new Prime Minister to follow in Johnson’s footsteps. The blonde-haired stunner had the ability to converse with people from all walks of life. He won the last parliamentary elections by a landslide. His successor will be under pressure to win a mandate for himself. But right now the poll numbers for the Conservative Party are very poor.

On Sunday evening, the remaining candidates will face off in a televised battle on ITV.

SDA