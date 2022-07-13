Borse Express – Nicola Mining Makes Early Partial Redemption of Outstanding Debentures and Receives Encouraging Initial ZTEM Results

Vancouver, BC, July 12, 2022 – Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (FWB: HLI), (theCompany” or “Nicola”) announces that the company has received 20% as an advance (the “Payment in advance‘) Principal and Interest on the Notes outstanding on November 21, 2022. The Company prepaid a portion of the principal amount of $1,329,176 and accrued interest on the principal amount of $81,936 of $6,942,882. The principal balance of the debenture is now $5,613,706. Approximately 89% of the outstanding Notes are held by Concept Capital Management (“CCM‘), an insider and the company’s largest shareholder. Nicola is focused on generating operating cash flow, exploring the new Craigmont project and repaying the debenture.

In addition to the advance, the company announces a partnership with Ocean Partners UK Limited.[i] (“Ocean Partners‘) an amended agreement (the ‘Amended Agreement“) for gold and silver concentrate. The original agreement was announced in a press release on April 30, 2021. The terms of sale of the original and modified agreements were identical, with the latter including an increase in the revolving advance from $500,000 to $1,500,000. Nicola received a revolving advance of $750,000.

Preliminary results of the recently completed 998 profile kilometer electromagnetic Z-Tipper Axis-(„ZTEMThe company’s metrics, which include the all-new Craigmont project, are encouraging. Targets of interest and key structures are identified using preliminary data and maps. The company is now awaiting receipt of the final report. The company expects to issue a press release once the final report is available.

Nicola’s CEO Peter Espick said: “We are very pleased with the preliminary ZTEM measurement results and now look forward to the final report. We are delighted that operations have resumed at the Craigmont site after delays caused by flooding and permitting. This includes the resumption of fly and bottom ash deliveries from Nicola Clean Power.[ii], increasing daily shipments of Hydrovac materials for the Trans Mountain expansion project and exporting sand and gravel from our site to supply rock and gravel for infrastructure projects in BC. The signing of the revised agreement underlines our long-term goal of working with Ocean Partners and their confidence in working closely with Nicola.

A qualified specialist

Brian May, P.Geo, is an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, the Company’s Geological Consultant. Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects For technical information in this press release.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed junior mining company that owns 100% of a treatment and tailings facility near Merritt, British Columbia. The company has entered into a profit sharing agreement for the mining and processing of high grade gold projects. Nicola’s fully licensed plant can process both gold and silver using gravity and flotation processes.

The company owns 100% of the new Craigmont project, a 10,913-hectare high-grade copper property operated by Teck Resources Ltd in the Guichon Batholith and Canada’s largest copper mine, Highland Valley Copper. Driven, Boundaries. In addition, the Company owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain property, which consists of 30 mineral claims comprising 513 hectares (ha) and one 335 hectare property.

To the Board of Directors

“Peter Espig“

Peter Espick

CEO & Director

Additional information is available from:

Contact Person: Peter Espick

Phone: (778) 385-1213

Email: [email protected]

Internet: www.nicolamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory bodies (referred to in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange as “Regulatory Services Providers”) assume any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this publication.

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legal version. This translation is added for better understanding. The German language version can be abbreviated or condensed. No responsibility or liability is assumed for the content, correctness, adequacy or accuracy of this translation. From the point of view of the translator, the report is not recommended to buy or sell! See the original English message www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ Or on the company’s website!