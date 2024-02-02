England have named two T20 teams for the tour of New Zealand

7 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Nat Sciver-Brunt made his international debut for England one day in 2013

England will be without Nat Shaver-Brent, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Capsey and Danny White for the first three T20 matches of their tour of New Zealand.

The quartet were given permission to finish the Women's Premier League (WPL) season in March before arriving.

Lauren Bell and captain Heather Knight have withdrawn from the WPL and are available for the entire series.

England women's cricket director Jonathan Finch said the WPL players had his “full support”.

The WPL, which is being held in India, runs from February 23 to March 17, with the final scheduled to be played just two days before the start of the first T20 in Dunedin, New Zealand.

WPL rules prohibit mid-tournament changes, meaning the decision to withdraw must be made by players before the season opens on February 23.

“The short window of just a day or two between the end of the WPL and the first T20 in New Zealand means we need to balance the challenges of managing the long-term workload of players, allowing participation in the WPL and ensuring we provide clarity to the group of players who are “They are preparing for the first three T20s.”

He added: “Lauren Bell and Heather Knight have withdrawn from the WPL to ensure they are available for all T20 games in New Zealand.

“They withdrew as soon as they learned that WPL regulations do not allow mid-tournament substitutions, not wanting their WPL teams to be harmed by their early departure.”

England coach John Lewis, who also coaches the UP Warriorz in the WPL, has made arrangements so that he can focus on the T20 tour.

Finch said he would leave the WPL early to lead the team's preparations in New Zealand.

Northern Diamonds captain Hollie Armitage could make her international debut at T20 level after being named in the preliminary squad.

Left-arm spinner Lynsey Smith, who has not featured for England since 2019, has also been called up.

T20 lineup for the first three matches

Holly Armitage (Northern Diamonds), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maya Buscher (Southern Vipers), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (Southeast Stars), Lauren Filer (Western Storm). Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glynn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Heather Knight (Captain Western Storm), Linsey Smith (Southern Vipers).

T20 lineup for matches four and five

Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maya Buscher (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder). Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glynn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Heather Knight (Captain Western Storm), Nat Seaver-Brent (The Blaze) ), Danielle White (Southern Vipers)

ODI squad