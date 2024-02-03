Video highlights: Sion defeats Arao and stays on top – Chaser Thon defeating Nunes

Sion – Aarau 2-0 Deci Challenge League Round 20 Season 23/24 02/02/2024

Top duo Sion and Thon are far apart from the rest in the Challenge League thanks to their home victories. While Sion beat Aarau 2-0 at home, Thun beat newly promoted Stade Nunes 4-1.

With the third win in the third match after the winter break, Sion extended their unbeaten streak to 13 matches. Theo Bouchelarem became the winner of the promotion favorite from Valais in a duel with the Aarau team, which had previously won twice, with two goals in the first half. For the Frenchman, who was signed in the summer, these were his first two goals in a Sion shirt.

In the Bernese Oberland the decision was made only after the break. After 21-year-old Daniel dos Santos gave Thun the lead for the second time in the 64th minute with his eighth goal of the season, 19-year-old Nando Toggenberger and Mark Gottbob, who was a year older, scored the third. 1 and 4-1 respectively in stoppage time due to clear circumstances. Thun is still two points behind Sion in the world rankings. There is already a gap of twelve points or more compared to the competition.

Dream goal in Schaffhausen

Bottom club Schaffhausen, which strengthened itself in various positions during the winter break, caught up with newly promoted Baden in the points to achieve its first win of the year. Three days after the 2-0 defeat in Vail, Schaffhausen got revenge at home against the same opponent with a 3-2 win. The returning Raul Bobadilla scored the first of three goals for Schaffhausen in the first half in the 19th minute. Agustin Gonzalez's free-kick goal that made it 2-0 was especially worth watching.

Schaffhausen-Phil 3:2 Deci Challenge League Round 20 Season 23/24 02/02/2024