February 2, 2024

Ski Cross World Cup in Alleghe – Viva, Lac and Gantenbein: 3 Swiss places on the podium – Sports

Eileen Curry February 2, 2024 2 min read

  • Alex Fiva narrowly missed out on winning the Ski Cross World Cup in Alleghe (ITA).
  • In the women's category, two Swiss women rose to the podium: Saska Luck (second) and Talina Gantenbein (third).
  • There are lines of concern for Ryan Regis, who has to finish his 16th round.

For a long time it looked like Alex Fiva would win from start to finish in Alleghe, Italy. The Swiss, who qualified for the final with great confidence, was leading the field before he was overtaken. In the final waves of the narrow track, Eric Mobarg (Sweden), coming from behind very quickly, rushed past the Swiss rider.

For the IBF, this is the third podium finish this season after third place in Nakiska (Canada) and second place last weekend at the home World Cup in St. Moritz.

Not being on the podium for the first time

Saskia Luck, 23, takes her good form, which she has already shown with a fourth place in St. Moritz, to Alleghe. The Toggenborg resident only had to concede defeat to India Sherritt of Canada in the grand final and celebrated her first World Cup podium finish in second place. Just behind, another Swiss woman, Talina Gantenbein, landed on the podium.

Sestine Cousin had already failed in the quarterfinals. Margo Dumont, who injured her head during training, decided, after consulting with doctors, to stop running after the start. Fanny Smith did not participate after the fall of her training.

Regis stopped running

Ryan caused a moment of shock to Regis. The 2022 Olympic champion had a bad start in the round of 16, then his career stopped shortly after that. Regis then headed to the finish line independently. It is still unclear whether he was injured. It would be a bitter setback for the 31-year-old, who only recently returned to competition after a 14-month injury break.

Like Regis, Jonas Lehnherr and Alex Maro also faltered in the round of 16, and for Tobias Bauer, the quarter-finals were the end of the game.

