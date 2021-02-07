Formula 1 Live Stream: Great Britain Virtual Race | Formula 1 news

Formula 1 starts the new season on March 28th, but the tires are literally blazing. Several F1 drivers compete on the console in the British Grand Prix. Sky shows the virtual race live on TV and in free streaming on skysport.de and in the Sky Sport app. All information about transportation.

Ahead of the new season, it’s the Formula 1 eSport racing time. In the virtual Grand Prix of Great Britain on Sunday, Formula 1 greats and other sports stars will compete for a good cause: the prize money will be donated to a charity. The defender of the F1 eSport series champion is Williams driver George Russell.

The races have no bearing on the official World Championships.

Silverstone collection

In the Silverstone virtualization, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi (both Williams Racing) were the current Formula 1 drivers on the console.

Initially it will also be the following racing drivers and sports stars: test and reserve driver Alex Albon (Red Bull Racing) as well as professional soccer player and real-life goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Alfa Romeo):

Silverstone’s F1 esports lineup the team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Thibaut Courtois Jack McDermott AlphaTauri Luca Salvadoran Vitantonio Liuzzi Alps Thymosant Squeezy FDA Callum Ellott Robert Schwartzman Haas Pietro Vittipaldi Enzo Fittipaldi Red Bull Alex Albon Liam Lawson Williams George Russell Nicholas Latife McLaren Jimmy Broadbent Benjamin Daly

Virtual Formula 1 – Britain’s Grand Prix: Where and When?

The British Grand Prix will be held as a virtual race on Sunday 7 February from 7:00 pm. Sky broadcasts live on TV on Sky Sport 2 as well here in free live broadcasts on skysport.de and in the Sky Sport app.

A virtual race will be held in Interlagos (14 February).

