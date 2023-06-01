England. Controversy over Johnson’s WhatsApp messages: Govt goes to court

Archive – Former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson leaves his home. Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP/dpa Keystone

British government goes to court over former prime minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages dispute

The PA news agency reported on Thursday, after a deadline set by the coronavirus investigation team to release the news and other documents passed. In a letter to the committee, the Cabinet Office said the judges should consider whether the investigative body had the right to release “arguably irrelevant” news and documents.

The panel, led by former judge Lady Heather Hallett, is tasked with reviewing the controversial handling of the coronavirus pandemic under Johnson. Hallett had until 4:00pm (5:00pm CEST) on Thursday to hand over the conservative former prime minister’s uncensored correspondence with key cabinet members and civil servants since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, he threatened criminal prosecution.

The Cabinet Office refused to send it, citing victims’ privacy, but initially said it did not contain the necessary messages or memos. Johnson stepped up pressure on the government on Wednesday night, saying he had given all the messages and memos to the Cabinet Office and they should be sent to the committee uncensored.

There is speculation that current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fears that his role in the pandemic could also be re-examined by the news. He was then the Finance Minister. Johnson, on the other hand, is said to have ambitions to return to the top echelons of government.

It has been an open secret for a long time that important deals within the government itself in London are done via WhatsApp. The content of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages from former health secretary Matt Hancock became public only in March, demanding an explanation.

