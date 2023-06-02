Foreign firefighters are fighting wildfires in Canada

Canada: Wildfires still out of control Story: Wildfires continue in eastern Canada, in the province of Nova Scotia. Clouds of smoke could be seen from far away and even reached the US border. The provincial government has spoken of the worst fires in the region’s history. More than 200 buildings have already been burnt to ashes. And the fire was closing in on Halifax Metropolis. Fire officials say the fire is still not under control and has been spreading for several weeks. They have been exacerbated by strong winds and severe drought. Thousands of people have already had to move to safer places. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also sent the military to support firefighting efforts in eastern Canada. 06/02/2023

Fires have been raging in several Canadian provinces for weeks. Thousands have to be evacuated and hundreds of buildings have already been damaged. Now Canada relies on foreign aid.

No time? Blue news in a nutshell for you Large swaths of Canadian provinces have been burning for weeks.

Now other foreign firefighters are on hand to help local authorities. More than 300 emergency services from the United States and South Africa are expected to arrive in the coming days to help the provinces of Nova Scotia and Alberta.

Several wildfires have raged in the eastern province of Nova Scotia, and more than 16,000 people have recently been forced to flee their homes.

Hundreds of buildings were destroyed or damaged.

Given the large forest fires in Canada, more foreign firefighters are needed to assist local authorities. According to the Canadian news agency “Canadian Press”, more than 300 emergency services from the United States and South Africa will arrive in the coming days to the world’s second-largest country by area and help in Nova Scotia and the provinces. Alberta.

According to public broadcaster CBC, more than 2,000 firefighters have been stationed in the particularly hard-hit Alberta region alone — 800 of them from the United States, and 224 from Australia and New Zealand.

Large swaths of Canadian provinces have been burning for weeks. In eastern Nova Scotia, more than 16,000 people were recently forced from their homes, according to the city of Halifax. According to estimates earlier in the week, around 200 buildings were damaged. Western Canada has also been battling wildfires for weeks. More than a million acres have burned in more than 546 fires in Alberta this year, officials said. According to officials, more than half of the fires were caused by people, while 59 fires were caused by lightning strikes.

A forest fire in the province of Alberta. (May 12, 2023) Image:

AP by Keystone/Alberta Fire Service/Canadian Press

Climate change: More wildfires, more destructive power

Experts warn that climate change will make wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the prairie provinces of western Canada, average temperatures have risen 1.9 degrees Celsius since the mid-20th century, according to the Environment and Climate Change Agency of Canada.

dpa