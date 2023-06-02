Devastating wildfires – Firefighters from US and South Africa help in Canada – News

Purana: A wildfire south of Fort Nelson in British Columbia in late May.

Reuters/BC Wildfire Service



According to the EU Atmospheric Monitoring Service cameras (Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service), emissions have been recorded in several areas.

particularly affected Spain, emissions levels recorded in May were previously only recorded in 2012. The risk of forest fires has increased due to the “high temperatures and drought that hit the continent last winter”.

Fires were also above average Canada, KazakhstanThe Mongolia and some neighboring areas of Russia.

In May, Canada recorded one of the highest emissions levels ever recorded. The province of Saskatchewan was particularly hard hit. The previous emissions record for the region was two megatons in May – surpassed this year by more than tenfold (23 megatons).

Record fire emissions were also reached in the provinces of British Columbia, Northwest Territories and Nova Scotia.

Also included Switzerland Many areas are at risk of wildfires this spring. Forest fires occurred in Ticino in February and March.