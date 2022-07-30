Elden Ring: Mod brings you D&D lessons with powerful skills

Includes Rings of Talent mod for From Software elden ring The role-playing game goes further in the direction of Dungeons & Dragons.

Mods add D&D like classes with unique and powerful abilities.

Some classic fantasy fare



Models for this are archetypes of classic fiction. So if that’s your thing, it might be worth checking out the mod.

There are 11 individual magics in total, each with balancing changes and negative abilities. They all represent different classes, currently Assassin, Barbarian, Mage, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Ranger, Spellblade, Swashbuckler, Tank, and Vampire.

Among other things, the assassin gets a 30% bonus to critical damage and also regenerates 15 stamina per second. In contrast, HP and FP decrease by 20 percent. Likewise, if you succeed in taking someone out from behind, the invisible form spell will be applied at no cost.

Each category has its own advantages and disadvantages, and they stand out in their own way.

Rings of Talent requires another mod called Elden Ring Reforged. However, the goal of the makers of Rings of Talent is to offer a standalone version as well.

You can access it via the following links talent rings and for Elden Ring Reforged.