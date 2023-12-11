Eight weekly episodes: Michelle Obama’s new podcast will be released in March

Last year, Barack and Michelle Obama signed an exclusive podcast deal. The former first lady’s new podcast is scheduled to debut in March.
Michelle Obama, 59, will be heard alongside several stars on a new podcast starting at the beginning of March. The first episode of “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” will be released on Audible on March 7, 2023. It is the first new podcast from the Obama family, which signed an exclusive multi-year deal with its media company Higher Ground for several projects with its Amazon affiliate in the summer of 2022.
