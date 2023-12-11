Eight weekly episodes: Michelle Obama’s new podcast will be released in March

Last year, Barack and Michelle Obama signed an exclusive podcast deal. The former first lady’s new podcast is scheduled to debut in March.

Michelle Obama, 59, will be heard alongside several stars on a new podcast starting at the beginning of March. The first episode of “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” will be released on Audible on March 7, 2023. It is the first new podcast from the Obama family, which signed an exclusive multi-year deal with its media company Higher Ground for several projects with its Amazon affiliate in the summer of 2022.

That’s what “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” is about.

The former First Lady of the United States and wife of former US President Barack Obama (61 years old) was in the United States last year as part of the publication of her new book “Das Licht in uns” (originally “The Light We Carry”) went on tour. It welcomed famous media figures such as Ellen DeGeneres (65), Conan O’Brien (59), Oprah Winfrey (69), David Letterman (75), and others. The 59-year-old’s conversations can now be heard on the new podcast.

In a press release, Audible shares exclusive personal stories and insights that all participants only shared during the tour. It is about topics such as overcoming challenges and how to build meaningful relationships. So far, eight episodes are scheduled to be published weekly. Initially, episodes will be available exclusively on Audible for two weeks, and then also on other platforms that offer podcasts.





