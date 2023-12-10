Valentina Bahdi: Sunny Richter GZSZ’s farewell is very sad

The final episode of “GZSZ” with Valentina Pahde will air on March 27. Farewell is very emotional for the actress and her co-stars.
Valentina Bahdi (28 years old) will bid farewell to her role in the series “Good Times, Bad Times” on March 27. The actress is taking a long break and will be leaving the “GZSZ” neighborhood for the United States as Sunny Richter. In the final scene she can be seen with Wolfgang Bahro (62), who says goodbye to Sunny as Grandpa Joe Gerner.
