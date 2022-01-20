Dying Light 2: Stay Human: Coming later

Shortly before the start of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, bad news came out again, because the game’s release could not be released as planned and was significantly delayed.

So Techland spoke again today about the game, but this time with bad news. After constantly providing new information and details to mark the upcoming release, the transformation was confirmed on the platform today.

Accordingly, the zombie survival sequel will not be released on February 4, 2022 for the key. The planned cloud version there will be postponed to a later date, which cannot be called specifically. However, Techland confirmed that the release on the Nintendo console should be compensated within six months of the release of other platforms.

“In order to provide fans with the level of gaming experience they deserve and that Techland aims to provide, the official release date of Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Cloud Version) on Nintendo Switch has been postponed. Techland is asking for patience from Nintendo fans around the world. After the game is released, it will be able to Players experience Dying Light 2: Stay Human on Nintendo Switch with flexible, portable gameplay, powered by cloud technology.”

However, this delay has no effect on the planned release for other platforms. Specifically, this means: On PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4, you’ll be able to start on February 4, 2022 as planned.