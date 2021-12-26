Dormant volcano in La Palma – what remains is a landscape of the moon – News

The Spanish authorities announced the end of the volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma.

“The volcanic eruption is over,” Julio Perez, head of security in charge of the Canary Islands, said at a press conference.

However, scholars and residents are skeptical.

The volcano, which erupted three months ago, has calmed down again since December 13. In order not to raise false hopes, the authorities waited before giving everything. But so far researchers such as the director of the Geographical Institute of the Canary Islands, Maria José Blanco, see the possibility of the volcano resuming its activity.

Cleaning work begins

For now, everything indicates that the volcanic eruption that began on Sept. 19 is over, Blanco said. For weeks lava flows down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja. About 3,000 buildings were destroyed and banana plantations, important to the economy of the Canary Island, were destroyed.

In the meantime, cleaning work is underway in La Palma. The government promised more than 400 million euros for the reconstruction. But many residents and businesses complain that the money is being paid out too slowly. Many of the people who had to be evacuated were now able to return to their homes. However, many homes have become uninhabitable due to the volcanic ash. Due to closed roads, some farms can only be accessed from the sea.

