Human Rights Activists Report – Burnt Bodies Found: Myanmar Massacre – News

More than 30 people, including elderly people, women and children, were killed and then burned in Myanmar’s conflict-ridden Kayah state.

According to media reports, the ruling army has killed those fleeing the conflict.

A local human rights organization said it found charred bodies near the village of Mo Soo. “We strongly condemn the brutal and inhumane killing that violates human rights,” said Carini Human Rights Group.

The army speaks of “terrorists”

Myanmar’s military government denied the allegations, saying it had shot an unspecified number of “armed terrorists” from a local opposition group in the village. She added that the people were in seven vehicles and did not stop in front of the army.

Legend: The bodies were found in these burnt trucks.

Pictures published by the human rights organization and local media showed the charred remains of the burned truck beds.

Hundreds were killed and thousands arrested

Protests have been frequent in Myanmar since the February coup, which the military justified by claiming that parliamentary elections were rigged. Strikes paralyze the economy and armed forces are taking shape in many parts of Myanmar.

More than 1,300 people have died since the army took power. Thousands were arrested. The coup put an end to the democratization process that had begun a few years earlier.