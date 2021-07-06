Discover the descendants of Leonardo da Vinci

Note – Da Vinci experts Alessandro Vezzosi (left) and Agnes Sabato holding a printout of the family tree of the descendants of the world genius Leonardo da Vinci. Image: Museo Ideale/dpa – CAUTION: For editorial use only in connection with current reports and with full acknowledgment of the above credits

The scientists wrote in the journal “Human Evolution” that the work is a compilation of decades of research, filling in and correcting errors in previous studies about the da Vinci family. According to their own statements, da Vinci experts Alessandro Vezzosi and Agnes Sabato have documented a total of 21 generations.

For the study, the researchers also interviewed living descendants of the Italian painter and architect. Some of them are already retired and sometimes work as office clerks, steelworkers, and craftsmen.

According to their own information, the researchers worked to make several families branching into the family tree. In total, the family history covers about 690 years. For genealogy, experts have examined the male lineage starting with the ancestor of Leonardo Michele, born in the 13th century, through his father Piero Frosino (1426) until his birth in 1452 onwards.

According to the report, four family threads of documents can also be traced, which began with Leonardo da Vinci’s brother Domenico.