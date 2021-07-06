World

Discover the descendants of Leonardo da Vinci

July 6, 2021
Esmond Barker

Note – Da Vinci experts Alessandro Vezzosi (left) and Agnes Sabato holding a printout of the family tree of the descendants of the world genius Leonardo da Vinci. Image: Museo Ideale/dpa – CAUTION: For editorial use only in connection with current reports and with full acknowledgment of the above credits

The scientists wrote in the journal “Human Evolution” that the work is a compilation of decades of research, filling in and correcting errors in previous studies about the da Vinci family. According to their own statements, da Vinci experts Alessandro Vezzosi and Agnes Sabato have documented a total of 21 generations.

For the study, the researchers also interviewed living descendants of the Italian painter and architect. Some of them are already retired and sometimes work as office clerks, steelworkers, and craftsmen.

READ  The Swiss in Canada suffer from heat up to 50 degrees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *