On Monday, strong thunderstorms brought hail, winds and torrential rain in some areas. About 22,000 lightning bolts have been recorded across Switzerland. In some areas, a lot of rain fell in a short time, for example in Lucerne. Within half an hour there was about 30 mm of rain, which exceeds the capacity of the sewers.

Thunderstorm activity gradually subsided during the night. More severe thunderstorms are expected on the southern side of the Alps on Tuesday.