The European Union wants to recognize the Swiss Covid certificate this week

1/6 A Covid certificate shows whether a person has been fully vaccinated, recovered, or tested.

2/6 The manual can also be downloaded to a mobile phone.





5/6 This makes traveling within Europe easier.

6/6 Previously, different entry rules and inconsistent guides were a problem for tourists.

The summer holidays are approaching, some of them have already started – and there is a lot of confusion about the rules of entry in Europe. Now relief is finally on the horizon: this week, traveling within Europe should become much easier.

The European Union wants to recognize the Swiss Covid certificate in the next few days, as «Argao newspaper“mentioned. From then on, the EU agreement will also be valid in Switzerland.

Switzerland has been issuing Covid certificates since the beginning of June. Individuals who have been fully vaccinated, recovered and tested will receive one. EU certification works on the same principle. The two options were compatible, the technical tests were successful – but the European Union has not yet given the green light.

Recognized on Friday at the latest

The European Union announced last week that it would recognize the Swiss “Covid” certificate at the beginning of the month. The EU Commission has proposed recognition now. On Thursday, EU member states have yet to give their formal approval. Once the recognition takes effect, according to “Aargauer Zeitung” by Friday at the latest, governments will only have to exchange technical keys.