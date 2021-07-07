World

The European Union wants to recognize the Swiss Covid certificate this week

July 7, 2021
Esmond Barker

    A Covid certificate shows whether a person has been fully vaccinated, recovered, or tested.

    The manual can also be downloaded to a mobile phone.

    This makes traveling within Europe easier.

    Previously, different entry rules and inconsistent guides were a problem for tourists.

The summer holidays are approaching, some of them have already started – and there is a lot of confusion about the rules of entry in Europe. Now relief is finally on the horizon: this week, traveling within Europe should become much easier.

The European Union wants to recognize the Swiss Covid certificate in the next few days, as «Argao newspaper“mentioned. From then on, the EU agreement will also be valid in Switzerland.

