Deliver Us Mars – Review (PS5 / Xbox Series X)

After we saved the Earth by visiting the Moon in 2020, mankind has once again fallen back into the abyss. However, this time we are looking for the solution on the red planet.

The action takes place after the advances We handed over the moon. You slip into the growing role of Katie. Their father, Isaac, had once illegally whispered a group of scientists to colonize Mars. Now, a radio message awakens hope of seeing him again. A squad of four is sent to locate the colonists.

Remarkable compared to its predecessor: the display has improved significantly despite technical weaknesses. With many stories and cutscenes you will learn more about Katie’s family history. Adventure takes its time, too. Only after two to three hours, during which we fly the spaceship and learn basic puzzle mechanics, do we touch the first grains of sand on Mars. Exploration tools and puzzles remain fun at all times. Once you’ve mastered these in the lessons, it gets a little more complicated to finish. The variety is also lower than it used to be. Either conduct energy streams through a room, slash objects into two at pre-determined points with lasers, or spin in circles with your ASE so you can enjoy the story’s holograms. The new climbing mechanism also has its drawbacks: although it’s easy to use with the shoulder buttons and analog stick, Katie reacts imprecisely and with a delay to inputs, meaning those who are impatient will often fall. After all, there are a lot of checkpoints, so you only have short walking distances. The developers played it safe with jump lanes, because Katie would easily defeat World Long Jump Champion Mike Powell. This removes the challenge, but at least at this point there is no possibility of frustration.

Graphically we were hoping for more. Most of the time you’re in sterile metal buildings, you rarely see the surface of the planet. The figures appear awkwardly proportioned and the faces a little doll-like. The German voice actors give passable performances, with some emotional moments. However, many of the texts of the holograms seem to be read out loud as at the beginning.