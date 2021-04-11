David Prieview: “Fernando Alonso cheers everyone on” / Formula 1

Alpine sporting director David Prieview is convinced his racing team is in good shape with Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard performs an important function by his presence, stresses the Italian.
When Alpine Davide Brivio bid to convert to Formula 1 after winning the MotoGP title with Suzuki in 2021, the successful team manager seized the opportunity to join the Circus of the World Series of 4×4 Champions as the sporting director of the Renault Alpine Racing team. “I liked the challenge,” he told Formula1.com in Bahrain.
“I always wanted to know how Formula 1 works, how the team manages the entire process and how they make the car. So there was a desire to go deep into the sport and understand it as much as possible. So far it has been very interesting, there is so much to discover and I have to get used to. Hope I can. Soon to do my part and help the team. “
With the driver duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, the Enston team is in good shape, and the Italian is sure: “With Esteban we have a very young and talented driver with a very promising future. And with Fernando, the driver who may not be young anymore, but has an incredible amount of talent. – This is exactly what we need. So we are in a good position in this regard. “
Preview says, the return of the world champion in 2005 and 2006 motivates the whole team: “Fernando has a lot of experience and has his own ideas. He is talented and requires a lot of himself and I think it is good for the team to work with a successful driver. When a senior driver joins a team, he creates A certain amount of pressure on the whole team. You have to give him the right package in which he can express his talent as well. So his arrival is very good for the troops, he encourages everyone to work harder. “
Bahrain-GP in Sakhir
01. Lewis Hamilton (Britain), Mercedes W12, 1:32: 03897 hours
02. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB16B – Honda, +0,745 seconds
03. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes W12, +37383
04. Lando Norris (UK), McLaren MCL35M – Mercedes, +46466
05. Sergio Perez (Mexico), Red Bull Racing RB16B-Honda, +52,047
06. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF21, +59,090
07.Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), McLaren MCL35M-Mercedes, +1: 06.004 minutes
08. Carlos Sainz (English), Ferrari SF21, +1: 07 100
09. Yuki Tsutaka (J), AlphaTauri AT02-Honda +1: 25692
10. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR21-Mercedes, +1: 26713
11. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN), Alfa Romeo C41-Ferrari, +1: 28864
12. Antonio Giovinazzi (1st), Alfa Romeo C41 – Ferrari, 1 Tour
13. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A521-Renault, +1 Runde
14. George Russell (UK) Williams FW43B – Mercedes +1 Rund
15. Sebastian Vettel (D), Aston Martin AMR21- Mercedes, +1 Rund
16. Mick Schumacher (D), Haas VF-21- Ferrari +1 lap
Outside
Pierre Gasly (F), AlphaTauri AT02-Honda (vehicle damaged after collision)
Nicholas Latifi (CDN), Williams FW43B-Mercedes (turbocharged)
Fernando Alonso (English) Alpine A521-Renault (Bremen)
Nikita Mazpin (Russia), Haas VF-21-Ferrari (Accident)
Provisional Formula 1 calendar for 2021
March 28th: Sakhir, Bahrain
18. April: Imola, Italy
02. May: Portimao, Portugal
09. May: Barcelona, Spain
23. Never: Monte Carlo, Monaco
June 6: Baku, Azerbaijan
13. June: Montreal, Canada
June 27: Le Castelet, France
July 4: Spielberg, Austria
July 18: Silverstone, Great Britain
August 1: Budapest, Hungary
August 29: Spa, Belgium
September 5: Zandvoort, Netherlands
12. September: Monza, Italians
September 26: Sochi, Russia
October 3: Singapore, Singapore
October 10: Suzuka, Japan
October 24th: Austin, USA
October 31: Mexico City, Mexico
07. November: Sao Paulo, Brazil
21. November: Melbourne, Australia
5th of December: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
12. Dezember: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi