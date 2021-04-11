David Prieview: “Fernando Alonso cheers everyone on” / Formula 1

Alpine sporting director David Prieview is convinced his racing team is in good shape with Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard performs an important function by his presence, stresses the Italian.

When Alpine Davide Brivio bid to convert to Formula 1 after winning the MotoGP title with Suzuki in 2021, the successful team manager seized the opportunity to join the Circus of the World Series of 4×4 Champions as the sporting director of the Renault Alpine Racing team. “I liked the challenge,” he told Formula1.com in Bahrain.

“I always wanted to know how Formula 1 works, how the team manages the entire process and how they make the car. So there was a desire to go deep into the sport and understand it as much as possible. So far it has been very interesting, there is so much to discover and I have to get used to. Hope I can. Soon to do my part and help the team. “

With the driver duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, the Enston team is in good shape, and the Italian is sure: “With Esteban we have a very young and talented driver with a very promising future. And with Fernando, the driver who may not be young anymore, but has an incredible amount of talent. – This is exactly what we need. So we are in a good position in this regard. “

Preview says, the return of the world champion in 2005 and 2006 motivates the whole team: “Fernando has a lot of experience and has his own ideas. He is talented and requires a lot of himself and I think it is good for the team to work with a successful driver. When a senior driver joins a team, he creates A certain amount of pressure on the whole team. You have to give him the right package in which he can express his talent as well. So his arrival is very good for the troops, he encourages everyone to work harder. “

Bahrain-GP in Sakhir

01. Lewis Hamilton (Britain), Mercedes W12, 1:32: 03897 hours

02. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB16B – Honda, +0,745 seconds

03. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes W12, +37383

04. Lando Norris (UK), McLaren MCL35M – Mercedes, +46466

05. Sergio Perez (Mexico), Red Bull Racing RB16B-Honda, +52,047

06. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF21, +59,090

07.Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), McLaren MCL35M-Mercedes, +1: 06.004 minutes

08. Carlos Sainz (English), Ferrari SF21, +1: 07 100

09. Yuki Tsutaka (J), AlphaTauri AT02-Honda +1: 25692

10. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR21-Mercedes, +1: 26713

11. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN), Alfa Romeo C41-Ferrari, +1: 28864

12. Antonio Giovinazzi (1st), Alfa Romeo C41 – Ferrari, 1 Tour

13. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A521-Renault, +1 Runde

14. George Russell (UK) Williams FW43B – Mercedes +1 Rund

15. Sebastian Vettel (D), Aston Martin AMR21- Mercedes, +1 Rund

16. Mick Schumacher (D), Haas VF-21- Ferrari +1 lap

Outside

Pierre Gasly (F), AlphaTauri AT02-Honda (vehicle damaged after collision)

Nicholas Latifi (CDN), Williams FW43B-Mercedes (turbocharged)

Fernando Alonso (English) Alpine A521-Renault (Bremen)

Nikita Mazpin (Russia), Haas VF-21-Ferrari (Accident)

Provisional Formula 1 calendar for 2021

March 28th: ​​Sakhir, Bahrain

18. April: Imola, Italy

02. May: Portimao, Portugal

09. May: Barcelona, ​​Spain

23. Never: Monte Carlo, Monaco

June 6: Baku, Azerbaijan

13. June: Montreal, Canada

June 27: Le Castelet, France

July 4: Spielberg, Austria

July 18: Silverstone, Great Britain

August 1: Budapest, Hungary

August 29: Spa, Belgium

September 5: Zandvoort, Netherlands

12. September: Monza, Italians

September 26: Sochi, Russia

October 3: Singapore, Singapore

October 10: Suzuka, Japan

October 24th: Austin, USA

October 31: Mexico City, Mexico

07. November: Sao Paulo, Brazil

21. November: Melbourne, Australia

5th of December: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

12. Dezember: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi