Ice Hockey Photo Gallery: Germany loses its second Test match against Austria in Füssen with 2: 3

The German national ice hockey team lost their second test match against Austria 3: 3 on Thursday. As with the 5: 1 success in the first match on Wednesday, the match was played this time in Füssen.

Departure to Canada on April 22nd



Team DEB is currently participating in the second part of the preparations for the World Cup at the Federal Base. The German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) announced, after a subsequent week of home training, that the hot phase of chemistry with the season’s peak will begin on April 16th. Accordingly, the women will be training in their bladder until they leave for Canada on April 22nd, then already undergo testing specifications for the World Cup. Snow training will only be possible at the World Cup site from May 1st.

Japan, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Denmark participate in the group’s competitions



The DEB Women’s World Cup will kick off on May 6 against Japan (6 pm German time), and will be the Czech Republic (May 8), Hungary (May 10) and Denmark (the other competitors in Group B in Truro). May 11). May) be. Shortly before the start of the tournament, a third World Cup test was planned for the German team.