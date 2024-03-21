March 21, 2024

Horse riding federation files animal cruelty charges in the United States of America

March 21, 2024

Warendorf – The German Equestrian Association (FN) filed a complaint against two Germans on charges of cruelty to animals in the United States of America.

The association said in a statement that it “received a collection of videos and photos from various sources showing shocking treatment of horses.” It concerns the case of American dressage rider Cesar Parra, who has already been banned by the World Equestrian Federation (FEI).

The elimination process has begun

“What can be seen in the videos and photos is disgusting. We will do everything in our power to take action against this,” National Front Secretary-General Sonneke Lauterbach said, according to the statement. The two Germans against whom the association is now taking legal action can also be seen in the videos.

He added: “Our legal options as a sports federation are not sufficient for such behavior. It is of criminal importance, and that is why we are turning to the state authorities, who have much greater investigation and penalty options.”

She added that the National Front had begun an internal exclusion process. Since the Germans are also involved in training horse owners in their company, the National Front said it had also reported the incident to the Lower Saxony Chamber of Agriculture. I applied there to cancel this coach status from the company and individuals.

