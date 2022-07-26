sport

More sports news of the day – Victory at Magglingen: Swiss gymnasts in good shape ahead of the European Championships – sport

July 26, 2022
Eileen Curry
More sports news today – Victory at Magglingen: Swiss gymnasts in good shape ahead of the European Championships


Caption:

recklessly to happiness

Andreen Frey and his colleagues demonstrated a strong performance at Maglingen.

Keystone archive photo / ALEXANDRA WEY

Artistic gymnastics: Switzerland’s victory in Maglingen

A little less than a month before the European Championships in Munich, Switzerland, Germany, France and Great Britain gathered in Maglingen for the traditional international match. And the Swiss team won with Andreen Frei, Luca Joplini, Moreno Crater, Marco Pfeil, Neu Sivert and Dominic Tamsel, ahead of France, Germany and Great Britain. Switzerland’s Andreen Frei (81.050 points) won the overall classification. Second place went to Carlo Hor of Germany (79.850), third place for France’s Cameron Lee Bernard (79.800).

Golf: Valenzuela is an excellent move

At the Evian Championships, one of five Grand Slam tournaments in professional women’s golf, Albany Valenzuela of Geneva became the world’s elite after three out of four rounds. The 24-year-old could make the biggest exploit of his career. She’s 11th, after just three shots on the podium. In the third round, Valenzuela was able to move up from 30th place with a superb 64 stroke (7 under par).



existing

