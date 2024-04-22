April 22, 2024

Darkest Dungeon II – Things are going to be rough again on consoles this summer

Gilbert Cox April 22, 2024 1 min read

Developer Red Hook Studios has announced that Darkest Dungeon II is coming to consoles next July, offering another dose of turn-based RPG action. During your journey, you must take care of the physical and mental strength of your heroes while facing the horrors that lie on the way. Meanwhile, the world is on the brink of collapse, and every decision you make could have dire consequences. In addition to the base game's five Confessions campaigns, which feature different boss battles and 14 playable heroes, Darkest Dungeon II will launch on PlayStation at the same time as The Binding Blade DLC, which includes playable heroes The Duelist and The Crusader as well as a mini-boss The wandering “Warlord”.
Darkest Dungeon II also features a metagame hub called Altar of Hope, ten companions, and optional difficulty modifiers available as equippable items.

The game promises a wealth of content to dive into when it launches July 15 It was released for PS5, PS4 and Xbox. It is already available for PC.

See also  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Bigger Cover Screen with Notch?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Fast & Furious Expansion Pack for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is available now

April 22, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

LLM and its new role in cybersecurity

April 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

WhatsApp updated with new data protection function for link previews

April 17, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

FIDE100 Torch Relay Celebrated in Canada | Chess Base

April 22, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

There is a risk of multiple lockdowns in Great Britain

April 22, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Primary residence in the USA: Harry turns his back on Great Britain – Culture & Entertainment

April 22, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Gaia BH3: A supermassive black hole lurking near Earth

April 22, 2024 Faye Stephens